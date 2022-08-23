GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of GGN stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 629,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,079. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $4.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

