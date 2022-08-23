GameCredits (GAME) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,942.00

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. GameCredits has a market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $4,942.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00024070 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00262754 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001046 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000925 BTC.
- ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000726 BTC.
- Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Presearch (PRE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000387 BTC.
GameCredits Coin Profile
GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,787,394 coins. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here.
GameCredits Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.