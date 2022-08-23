GameCredits (GAME) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,942.00

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. GameCredits has a market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $4,942.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00024070 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00262754 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001046 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000925 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000387 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,787,394 coins. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GameCredits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

