Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Acquires 2,537 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $636,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 534.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,299,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $467,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.50. 34,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,624. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.83 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.86. The firm has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.