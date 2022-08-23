Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Cuts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 2.6% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE MA traded down $3.27 on Tuesday, hitting $342.24. 29,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $335.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

