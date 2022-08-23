Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Invests $694,000 in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGNA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.73. 10,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,293. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.81. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $23.04.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). TEGNA had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TGNA. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Huber Research raised shares of TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading

