Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.09. 126,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,941,395. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.99. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $158.02 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

