Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Takes $1.18 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,935 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Workday by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Workday by 265.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Price Performance

WDAY traded down $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.34. The stock had a trading volume of 38,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,837. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.10 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,908,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,848,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Workday to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.19.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.