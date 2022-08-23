Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Takes Position in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 114,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MILE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Metromile by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 119,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 14,865 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Metromile by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,016,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 619,688 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Metromile by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 24,961 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Metromile by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 63,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Metromile during the 4th quarter worth $4,267,000. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metromile Stock Performance

Metromile stock remained flat at $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,393. Metromile, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $136.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09.

Metromile Profile

Metromile, Inc provides insurance policies for automobile owners in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance Services and Enterprise Business Solutions. The company offers pay-per-mile auto insurance policies. It also provides The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data, such as miles driven, driving habits, phone use, speeding, hard braking, accelerating, cornering, and location over wireless cellular networks.

