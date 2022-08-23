Geeq (GEEQ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $466,306.00

Geeq (GEEQ) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Geeq has a total market cap of $4.27 million and $466,306.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Geeq has traded 17% higher against the dollar. One Geeq coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000747 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004646 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,518.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003841 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00129162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00033579 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00075066 BTC.

Geeq Coin Profile

Geeq (CRYPTO:GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,563,891 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io.

Buying and Selling Geeq

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

