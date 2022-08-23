Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.91

Shares of Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.91 and last traded at C$2.71, with a volume of 37831 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.60.

Geodrill Stock Up 5.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. The company has a market cap of C$128.80 million and a P/E ratio of 6.11.

About Geodrill

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

