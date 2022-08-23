GoHelpFund (HELP) Trading Down 10.3% Over Last Week

GoHelpFund (HELP) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last week, GoHelpFund has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoHelpFund has a market capitalization of $5,213.87 and approximately $2,325.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoHelpFund coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004659 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002165 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00772148 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
GoHelpFund Profile
GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 coins. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GoHelpFund is blog.gohelpfund.com. GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com.
GoHelpFund Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for GoHelpFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoHelpFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.