GokuMarket Credit (GMC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $16.00

GokuMarket Credit (GMC) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One GokuMarket Credit coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. GokuMarket Credit has a total market cap of $3,348.99 and $16.00 worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GokuMarket Credit has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GokuMarket Credit alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00024070 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00262754 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001046 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000925 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000387 BTC.

About GokuMarket Credit

GMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,155,000 coins. GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GokuMarket Credit is www.gokumarket.com. GokuMarket Credit’s official message board is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial.

GokuMarket Credit Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GokuMarket Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GokuMarket Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GokuMarket Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GokuMarket Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GokuMarket Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.