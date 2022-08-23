Gold Secured Currency (GSX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $564.17 Million

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Gold Secured Currency has a total market cap of $564.17 million and approximately $150,675.00 worth of Gold Secured Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gold Secured Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Gold Secured Currency has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gold Secured Currency

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Gold Secured Currency’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins. Gold Secured Currency’s official Twitter account is @GlowShares.

Gold Secured Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anonymous, decentralized voting on the blockchain makes it easy for the community to form a consensus on important issues regarding the future of GSX. Secure, transparent, tamper-proof, and viewable 24 hours a day. Predefined rules govern and enforce the voting process, putting the coin in the hands of the holders. GSX brings together its community with voting on the blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Secured Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Secured Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Secured Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

