Golden Doge Tops 1-Day Volume of $29,304.00 (GDOGE)

Golden Doge (GDOGE) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Golden Doge has a market capitalization of $859,274.24 and $29,304.00 worth of Golden Doge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Doge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Golden Doge has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004671 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002159 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.50 or 0.00772996 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00016025 BTC.
About Golden Doge
Golden Doge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Golden Doge Coin Trading
