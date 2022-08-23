governance ZIL Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.59 Million (GZIL)

governance ZIL (GZIL) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last seven days, governance ZIL has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. governance ZIL has a total market cap of $7.59 million and $11,731.00 worth of governance ZIL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One governance ZIL coin can now be bought for $13.56 or 0.00063460 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00769315 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016125 BTC.

About governance ZIL

The official message board for governance ZIL is blog.zilliqa.com/non-custodial-staking-to-release-on-the-zilliqa-mainnet-on-14-october-70d3a41097cb. governance ZIL’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. The Reddit community for governance ZIL is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for governance ZIL is www.zilliqa.com/staking.

Buying and Selling governance ZIL

According to CryptoCompare, “gZIL is essentially a governance token, which empowers long-term token holders and frequent engagers to become a decision-maker in the Zilliqa ecosystem. This can be compared to a DAO- like structure where gZIL holders can vote and make decisions on community and partner projects powered by $ZIL. “

