Gulden (NLG) Price Tops $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

Gulden (NLG) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Gulden has a market cap of $1.70 million and $1.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00024654 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00265211 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001045 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000934 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Gulden Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com.

Gulden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.