GXChain (GXC) Hits Market Cap of $56.74 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00003516 BTC on exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $56.74 million and approximately $20,924.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002572 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000206 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000217 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000666 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 93% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

