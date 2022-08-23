Hamilton Capital LLC Buys 251 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.12.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

Ecolab Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $169.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.47 and its 200 day moving average is $167.75. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

