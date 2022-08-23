Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.35-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$950.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.51 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on HLIO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Helios Technologies from $95.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Helios Technologies stock traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.61. The stock had a trading volume of 61,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $59.17 and a 1 year high of $114.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.14.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $241.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.51 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helios Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Helios Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 761,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,123,000 after acquiring an additional 94,638 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,668,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,631,000 after buying an additional 46,746 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,702,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,061,000 after buying an additional 15,004 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,124,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,997,000 after buying an additional 13,269 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Helios Technologies

(Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.