Hina Inu Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,335.00 (HINA)

Hina Inu (HINA) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Hina Inu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Hina Inu has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hina Inu has a market cap of $950,012.03 and approximately $14,335.00 worth of Hina Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- OKC Token (OKT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00083892 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001601 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002158 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00780688 BTC.
Hina Inu Profile
Hina Inu’s official Twitter account is @HINAINU2.
Hina Inu Coin Trading
