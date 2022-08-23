Hina Inu Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,335.00 (HINA)

Hina Inu (HINA) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Hina Inu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Hina Inu has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hina Inu has a market cap of $950,012.03 and approximately $14,335.00 worth of Hina Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00083892 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00780688 BTC.

Hina Inu Profile

Hina Inu’s official Twitter account is @HINAINU2.

Hina Inu Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hina Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hina Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hina Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

