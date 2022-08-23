Hydro (HYDRO) Trading Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

Hydro (HYDRO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last week, Hydro has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hydro has a market cap of $349,065.26 and $4,979.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,224.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004749 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003800 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002408 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00128620 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00033253 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00081150 BTC.
Hydro Profile
Hydro (HYDRO) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro.
Buying and Selling Hydro
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
