IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Major Shareholder Iac Inc. Acquires 148,000 Shares

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 148,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,637,117.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, August 19th, Iac Inc. bought 143,700 shares of IAC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,323.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Iac Inc. bought 141,700 shares of IAC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,997,759.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Iac Inc. purchased 142,400 shares of IAC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $4,998,240.00.

IAC traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $65.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,836. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.05. IAC Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $158.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IAC during the 2nd quarter worth $703,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in IAC by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,016,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,462,000 after purchasing an additional 694,197 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its position in IAC by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,584,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,137,000 after purchasing an additional 599,828 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IAC by 34.0% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,040,000 after acquiring an additional 570,732 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IAC by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 759,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,313,000 after acquiring an additional 452,903 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on IAC from $173.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on IAC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on IAC from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on IAC from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on IAC from $149.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

