Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Bluestein R H & Co. LLC

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 264,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 93,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,657,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 521,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,160,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.92.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE ITW opened at $205.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

