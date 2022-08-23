iMe Lab (LIME) Market Cap Reaches $1.69 Million

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One iMe Lab coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. iMe Lab has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $467,044.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- OKC Token (OKT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00083475 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001600 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002155 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00777605 BTC.
iMe Lab Profile
iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 246,569,585 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform.
iMe Lab Coin Trading
