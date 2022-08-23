iMe Lab (LIME) Market Cap Reaches $1.69 Million

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One iMe Lab coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. iMe Lab has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $467,044.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00083475 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00777605 BTC.

iMe Lab Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 246,569,585 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform.

iMe Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iMe Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

