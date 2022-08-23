Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) Shares Sold by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 227,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 45,647 shares during the period. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at $1,266,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at $1,235,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter valued at $674,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 236,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 18,585 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA PAUG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.25. 8,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,820. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.24.

