InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Trading Up 5.3%

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.77 and last traded at C$3.75. 69,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 521,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of InPlay Oil in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil Stock Up 6.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.58. The company has a market cap of C$329.38 million and a P/E ratio of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.09, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.