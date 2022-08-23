Insider Buying: Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) CEO Purchases 5,826 Shares of Stock

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) CEO Sven Ante Lundberg purchased 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $133,531.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,940.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sven Ante Lundberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, Sven Ante Lundberg purchased 704 shares of Merus stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $16,184.96.

On Tuesday, July 12th, Sven Ante Lundberg bought 4,340 shares of Merus stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $99,689.80.

MRUS traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.77. The company had a trading volume of 108,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,944. Merus has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 354.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,985,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,924 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Merus by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,615,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,221,000 after purchasing an additional 799,341 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter worth $24,912,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the 1st quarter worth $16,630,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter worth $17,782,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRUS. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Merus from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Merus from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.22.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

