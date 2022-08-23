Insider Buying: Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) CEO Purchases 5,826 Shares of Stock

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUSGet Rating) CEO Sven Ante Lundberg purchased 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $133,531.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,940.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sven Ante Lundberg also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, August 19th, Sven Ante Lundberg purchased 704 shares of Merus stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $16,184.96.
  • On Tuesday, July 12th, Sven Ante Lundberg bought 4,340 shares of Merus stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $99,689.80.

Merus Stock Performance

MRUS traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.77. The company had a trading volume of 108,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,944. Merus has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 354.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,985,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,924 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Merus by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,615,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,221,000 after purchasing an additional 799,341 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter worth $24,912,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the 1st quarter worth $16,630,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter worth $17,782,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRUS. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Merus from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Merus from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.22.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

