Insider Buying: Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) CEO Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher J. Boever acquired 25,000 shares of Stryve Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $16,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,438,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,719.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stryve Foods Stock Performance

SNAX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.68. 520,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,164. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

Institutional Trading of Stryve Foods

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAX. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stryve Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $953,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryve Foods by 252.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 42,082 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryve Foods by 82.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,924,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $717,000. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.