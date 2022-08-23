Insider Buying: The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS) Major Shareholder Acquires 45,000 Shares of Stock

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Rating) major shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. acquired 45,000 shares of Singing Machine stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $355,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,728,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,633,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bitnile Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 4th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. acquired 1,000 shares of Singing Machine stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $7,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 16,000 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 18,769 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $142,081.33.

On Thursday, July 21st, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 34,831 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $268,198.70.

On Tuesday, July 19th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 12,117 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $97,663.02.

On Thursday, July 14th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 851 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.73 per share, for a total transaction of $7,429.23.

On Thursday, July 7th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. bought 1,300 shares of Singing Machine stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $10,361.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 1,300 shares of Singing Machine stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $10,114.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of Singing Machine stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $40,750.00.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 1,200 shares of Singing Machine stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $9,972.00.

Singing Machine Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MICS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.72. The company had a trading volume of 25,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,594. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.01. The Singing Machine Company, Inc. has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $14.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Singing Machine

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Singing Machine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Singing Machine stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Singing Machine at the end of the most recent quarter.

Singing Machine Company Profile

The Singing Machine Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Europe, and Australia. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone accessories and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware.

Featured Articles

