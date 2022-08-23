Insider Selling: Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) CEO Sells 26,360 Shares of Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $2,958,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,385,001.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE FN traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,249. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Fabrinet has a one year low of $74.57 and a one year high of $126.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.80.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.26. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FN has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 546.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

