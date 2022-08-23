Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO Sells 23,858 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $1,424,799.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 786,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,944,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

LSCC traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.61. The company had a trading volume of 709,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,974. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $85.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $161.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.98 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 34.11%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,633,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,667,096,000 after acquiring an additional 587,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,532,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,787,000 after purchasing an additional 71,477 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 33.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,909,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,254 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,697,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,334,000 after purchasing an additional 108,996 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,011,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,372,000 after buying an additional 469,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.88.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.