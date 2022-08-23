Insider Selling: The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) CRO Sells 2,903 Shares of Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) CRO Rick Rexing sold 2,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $10,857.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 354,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,644.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Honest Stock Down 1.9 %

Honest stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.62. 716,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,180. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17. The company has a market cap of $334.55 million, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.92. The Honest Company, Inc. has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $11.65.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Honest had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $78.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honest

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Honest in the 2nd quarter worth $997,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honest in the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honest by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 114,956 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Honest in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest during the second quarter valued at $416,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HNST. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Honest from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital downgraded Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Featured Articles

