Insider Selling: The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Insider Sells 7,403 Shares of Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) insider Jessica Warren sold 7,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $27,687.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 606,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,266,791.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

HNST stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.62. 716,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,180. The Honest Company, Inc. has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.55 million, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $78.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.74 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HNST shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Honest from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital cut shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Honest by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,549,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,622,000 after acquiring an additional 704,415 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Honest by 386.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,759,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Honest by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 144,561 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Honest by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 885,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 15,941 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Honest by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 666,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 437,569 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

