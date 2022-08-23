Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Stock Price Down 3.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.2% on Tuesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $28.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $17.51 and last traded at $17.57. 1,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,181,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $516.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.85 million. Analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

