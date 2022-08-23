Intersect Capital LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $14,875,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 818,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,754,000 after purchasing an additional 186,485 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 68,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.77. The stock had a trading volume of 216,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,550,567. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The company has a market cap of $227.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

