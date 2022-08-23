Intrua Financial LLC Acquires 16,072 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 197.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,072 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

IPG opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

