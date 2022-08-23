Intrua Financial LLC Decreases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Intrua Financial LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 544.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 225,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,168,000 after purchasing an additional 190,503 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 322,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,987,000 after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $179.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.48 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

