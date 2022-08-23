Intrua Financial LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 79.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $768,650,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,370,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,050 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,668,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,437 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $52,720,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

