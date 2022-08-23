Intrua Financial LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Intrua Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,390 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.4% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 23,329 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Boeing by 13.6% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 42.8% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $160.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.01 billion, a PE ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.16 and a 200-day moving average of $163.44. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.