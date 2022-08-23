Intrua Financial LLC Has $700,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,971,390,000 after buying an additional 796,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,724,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,326,902,000 after buying an additional 586,815 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,829 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,027,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,847,000 after purchasing an additional 253,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.44.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $88.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

