Intrua Financial LLC Has $763,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 112.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 2.0 %

IBM stock opened at $135.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.82.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.80.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

