Intrua Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Intrua Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,232,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $88.68 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $77.12 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.97.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

