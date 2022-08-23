Intrua Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $86.90 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

