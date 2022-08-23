Intrua Financial LLC Purchases 7,498 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,627,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,811,000 after purchasing an additional 438,478 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,465,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251,808 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,134 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,932,000 after buying an additional 1,866,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,195,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,288,000 after buying an additional 113,716 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG opened at $65.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.99. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.23 and a twelve month high of $84.11.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

