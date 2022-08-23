Intrua Financial LLC Sells 3,619 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Intrua Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter worth $296,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Price Performance

RODM stock opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average is $27.20. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $31.93.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Further Reading

