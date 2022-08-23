Intrua Financial LLC Sells 399 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Intrua Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,083,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,973,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,309,954,000 after acquiring an additional 508,977 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,635,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,010,000 after acquiring an additional 497,801 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 524.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 539,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,240,000 after acquiring an additional 453,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 466,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,201,000 after buying an additional 244,999 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG stock opened at $67.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.59 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HIG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

