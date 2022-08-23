Intrua Financial LLC Sells 5,525 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Intrua Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $896,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 729,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,973,000 after purchasing an additional 93,500 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,531,000 after acquiring an additional 24,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $210,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $210,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,869 shares of company stock valued at $660,548 over the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Z stock opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $104.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a current ratio of 12.65. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

