Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,794,203 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 198,633 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.99% of Intuit worth $1,343,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $917,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuit Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded up $3.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $450.09. The company had a trading volume of 29,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $422.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.46. The company has a market cap of $126.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.70. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

