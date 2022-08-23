Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.14-1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.469-2.509 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.55 billion. Intuit also updated its FY23 guidance to $13.59-13.89 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $573.28.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $3.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $449.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,239,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,539. Intuit has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $423.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.70. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

