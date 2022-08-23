Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Shares Sold by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Price Performance

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.86. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,140. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $36.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.